Five sensational Ireland internationals whose careers were cut short by injury

Rugby can be a cruel sport, as the physical nature of the game has resulted in injuries that cut short the careers of some of the most promising players.

Leinster and Ireland flanker Dan Leavy is just the latest supremely talented player who has had to hang up his boots far earlier than he would have wanted, after failing to fully recover from a knee injury he suffered three years ago.

Leavy isn’t alone unfortunately however, as he joins the ranks of Ireland internationals who were never truly able to live up to their full potential due to injury.

In honour of their unfulfilled potential, we’ve selected five Ireland internationals who played in the professional era who had to call time on their playing careers far too soon.

Dan Leavy.

As mentioned above, just the latest Ireland star who has become the casualty of a career-ending injury, Leavy looked set to be a key player for his country for years to come after a barnstorming 2018.

Leavy won his first cap for Ireland in 2016, but he came to the fore in the 2018 Six Nations, when he established himself as one of the best players in the championship.

The flanker played in all five matches of Ireland’s triumphant Grand Slam campaign that year, and went on to win the Heineken Champions Cup and the Pro14 in the following months.

Unfortunately, his final and 11th cap for Ireland also came in 2018, as a knee injury he suffered against Ulster in March 2019 sidelined him for an extensive period of time.

Although Leavy did play for Leinster again after that, his knee proved to be a recurring issue and he was eventually forced to call time on his career at the age of 27.

Stephen Ferris.

Another casualty of playing the punishing role of flanker, Ferris had a longer stint in the green jersey than Leavy, but would have won far more than 35 caps for Ireland if not for an ankle injury.

The Ulsterman won his first cap for Ireland in 2006, but really established himself at international level in 2008 and went on to play a crucial role in his country’s 2009 Six Nations Grand Slam.

His form in the Six Nations saw him selected by the British and Irish Lions in that summer’s tour of South Africa, although he had to withdraw from the tour early due to a knee injury.

Ferris was able to bounce back from that injury, and continued to be a key player for Ulster and Ireland until November 2012, when he sustained an ankle injury playing for his province.

That ruled him out of action for 15 months, and although he returned to the pitch with Ulster in March 2014, he was forced to retire just a few months later at the age of 28, due to another injury to the same ankle.

Luke Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was ear marked as a special talent while he was still in school, and won his first cap for Ireland just five months after he did his Leaving Certificate at the age of 19.

Like Ferris, Fitzgerald played a key role for Ireland in the 2009 Six Nations Grand Slam and was also selected by the Lions for their tour of South Africa that summer.

The youngster started for the Lions in the dramatic second test against the Springboks, although later that year he suffered the first of a number of serious injuries which ruled him out for almost an entire season.

The electric winger was often unavailable due to injury after that, although he did make an impact for province and country when fit, and was easily Ireland’s best player in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to Argentina in 2015, when he scored one try and created another.

That proved to be the last of his 34 caps for Ireland however, as he was forced to retire from rugby in June 2016 at the age of 28 due to a neck injury.

Paul Wallace.

Probably the most fortunate of any of the players on our list, Wallace was able to keep playing until the age of 31, although he would have had plenty more in the tank if not for the injury which forced him into retirement.

Wallace won 45 caps for Ireland between 1995 and 2002 and started for the Lions in all three of their tests against the Springboks on the 1997 tour.

The Cork man suffered a broken ankle in January 2001 when he was playing for Saracens against Ulster, and while he did continue to play for almost three more years after that, his ankle was a persistent issue for him.

Wallace last played for Ireland in a 2003 Rugby World Cup qualifier against Georgia, although he didn’t appear at the actual tournament and played his last game for Leinster in December 2003.

Felix Jones.

Jones won his first few caps for Ireland in warm-up matches in the lead up to the 2011 Rugby World Cup, but an ankle injury prevented him from playing at the tournament.

Although the Munster full back never established himself as a consistent starting player for Ireland, frequent injury struggles hampered his ability to get a good run in international rugby.

In total, Jones won 13 caps for Ireland, the last of which came just a few months before he was forced into retirement at the age of 28 by a neck injury that he sustained while playing for Munster in October 2015.

Jones went into coaching after his playing career ended and acted in an assistant role with Munster for several years before joining the Springboks set-up in the lead up to the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

South Africa went on to become world champions of course, which made Jones the first and only Irishman to pick up a Rugby World Cup winners medal.

