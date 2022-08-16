Fiona Coghlan stresses need to develop pathways to supplement professional contracts

Fiona Coghlan has stressed that the IRFU need to develop better pathways in Irish women’s rugby to close the gap between them and the world’s best.

The IRFU will provide 43 professional contracts to elite Irish women’s rugby players next season, in a major step forward for the sport which will hopefully result in Ireland being back able to compete with the best.

Ireland last won the Six Nations just seven years ago, although they have been no match for England and France since those countries provided professional contracts for their players, while they also failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup.

Canterbury ambassador Fiona Coghlan argued that development pathways need to be better in order for Ireland to be able to challenge the likes of England and France again.

Fiona Coghlan on the importance of developing pathways.

“I’ve said previously that I think the contracts are absolutely amazing but more importantly is that we have those pathways developed,” Coghlan stressed.

“That we have the players that are able to step up to that standard and that they’re getting competitive game time week in, week out. Not just at international level but whatever the model is they decide on underneath that level is hugely important.

“Obviously we’ve a lot of girls playing in the Allianz Premier 15s in order to try to get quality game time, so are we going that route or are we bringing that back here and they’ll play with the provinces or the AIL here? It’s hugely important.

“Then the link between underage into senior, because we can see from this tour that there are a lot of 18 and 19 year olds that haven’t even played senior rugby that are now on tour in Japan because the pathways haven’t been there previously for them to step up.”

ICYMI📢 Earlier today we announced – 📰 43 contracts to be offered to elite Women’s players. 📰 Gillian McDarby appointed Head of Women’s Performance & Pathways.#NothingLikeIt I #ShoulderToShoulder I #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 4, 2022

‘I would have bitten your hand off to take it.’

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday recently admitted that she never thought she would get the chance to play rugby professionally, although now her and 42 other Irish players will get that chance next season.

Coghlan captained Ireland to a first ever Six Nations triumph in 2013 and played at three Rugby World Cups, and did so while working full-time as a teacher.

While she acknowledged that not every player may be in the position to accept a professional contract, Coghlan is in no doubt that she would have jumped at the opportunity.

“I’m a little bit jealous of them all right. It’s fantastic and even when the review came in and there was a recommendation for contracts, I don’t think anyone thought that they would happen so quickly,” Coghlan said.

“But when every other country has turned pro, whether it’s just for the World Cup but I think it will ultimately have to go forward, it’s amazing.

“The biggest thing was always recovery. Getting up, going to the gym in the morning and going to do a full day’s work, hitting the pitch in the evening as well, you weren’t in any way hitting the levels that you could have as an athlete.

“The thing now is what players are offered and whether for some girls who are in careers, is the money going to be worth it? Are they going to be able to live on it?

“Everyone’s at a different level in life but Jesus, if you offered it to me I would have bitten your hand off to take it no matter where I was in my career.”

IRFU reaction to the letter of no confidence.

Coghlan was one of 62 high-profile figures in Irish women’s rugby to sign a letter last December which stated that they had lost “all trust and confidence” in the IRFU to run the women’s game.

The IRFU promised to publish two independent reviews – one on the failed World Cup qualification campaign and a wider review on women’s rugby in Ireland – although the latter has yet to be published.

While Coghlan stressed the importance of that wider review being published, she acknowledged that the IRFU have implemented all the recommendations that came from the first review on the World Cup qualification campaign.

“With regards to that letter, I wasn’t signing that on behalf of what happened at the previous World Cup qualifiers. It was overall where the game was at. We’re still waiting for that review to come,” Coghlan explained.

“I think that was supposed to be due this summer some time, I’m not sure when. I still want to wait for that and that was my key thing – it was more about the overall game in Ireland and where it was at and where it was going, as opposed to just that World Cup qualifier.

“But I have to say, with regards to the review of that World Cup qualifier, the IRFU have taken all of the recommendations on board and implemented them as well. So it wasn’t just saying yes, it was acting on it.

“I think they’ve significantly acted on it, particularly with Gillian McDarby’s appointment as the head of pathways and then obviously the contracts.

“There’s a lot of activity already and it’ll be interesting to see then what comes later with the governance of things and all those things that are going to come in the overall review. It’ll be interesting to see.

“I imagine that what the IRFU have done to date, they will continue to do that. They mightn’t take all of the recommendations 100 per cent on board but it’s that they act on what they say they will.”

Fiona Coghlan praises new IRFU CEO Kevin Potts.

Coghlan was also full of praise for new IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts, who has been heavily-involved in trying to improve the women’s game in Ireland even before he officially began in the role.

“Kevin Potts has done a really good job. He took this on before he was put in place,” Coghlan stated.

“He took it on in December even though he wasn’t starting in that role until January and he was fully engaged, as far as I’m aware, with the likes of Ciara Griffin, Lindsay Peat and those that were at the forefront leading it.

“I wasn’t there, I was on maternity leave so I didn’t have too much interaction with him at that time but as far as I’m aware, he was fully hands on with it.”

