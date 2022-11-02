Fiona Coghlan backs Nichola Fryday as Ireland captain despite turning down contract

Fiona Coghlan has backed Nichola Fryday to remain as Ireland captain, despite the skipper turning down the IRFU’s offer of a professional contract.

The IRFU released a list of the 29 elite women’s players who have signed professional contracts for the 2022/23 season, although Fryday’s name was not included, even though she currently captains her country.

Fryday currently plays her club rugby for Exeter Chiefs in England on a semi-pro basis, and it appears as though the Offaly woman will remain there for the time being.

While it is not ideal for Ireland’s captain to spend most of the year away from her international teammates, she will be exposed to a better standard of club rugby in the English Premier 15s than she would be at home.

Former Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan was speaking at the launch of Canterbury’s new Ireland heritage jersey and argued that Fryday should continue to lead her country.

Fiona Coghlan backs Nichola Fryday to remain as captain.

“She’ll be training full time over in England, it’s just that she won’t be training full time with the squad. It’ll be interesting to see whether they keep her on as captain,” Coghlan said.

“She’s probably still the most experienced player that would be available so that’s a big decision for [Ireland head coach] Greg [McWilliams] to make.

“Personally, I would keep her as captain, even if she is over [in England] playing and get her back training as much as possible in those windows that are still available for internationals to come home.

“That’s a big call to make on the cohesiveness of the squad, and the role of the captain is so important in that. I’d be a fan of keeping her as captain even if she’s abroad, but then I’d certainly look at next year’s contracts and how we entice them back.”

Take up of professional contracts.

Fryday is not the only key Ireland player who hasn’t taken up the offer of a professional contract with the IRFU, however. Sam Monaghan and Neve Jones, both of whom play for Gloucester-Hartpury, have opted to remain semi-pro in England.

The value of the contracts may have been an issue, as they range from €15,000 to €30,000 per season before appearance fees and bonuses are added in.

Coghlan acknowledged that the women’s sport needs to start making more money before those contracts become more lucrative, although she stressed that sacrifices will need to be made to turn professional.

“I’m not surprised first off that there wasn’t a full take-up of the contracts, I think it will evolve and develop and with more girls coming in at a younger age, they’ll certainly take it up quicker,” Coghlan admitted.

“But if you think back to when the men’s game went pro, very few took them up at the start and it was similar low money.

“So the women’s game needs to have contracts that are sustainable, that the IRFU can offer them long term deals as opposed to just one or two years.

“The women’s game needs to grow so that we’re selling tickets and broadcast rights and that commercial side grows, and until they do that then the contracts need to stay at the level they’re at.

“I know there’s problems with the cost of living and things like that but look, you’re being given the chance to be a pro athlete, you have to make some tough decisions.

“It’s not going to suit everyone but those people who weren’t able to do it, they’re still going to be in contention for Irish selection, they’re just not going to get the same training load as the other girls.

“But that’s just where the game is at, at the moment, hopefully we’ll see the game evolve that someone could give up a career and transfer over to be a pro.”

Rugby World Cup absence has not helped the growth of the game.

The women’s Rugby World Cup is currently ongoing in New Zealand, although Ireland failed to qualify and the tournament is flying under the radar over here as a result.

Ireland’s absence from the World Cup is certainly a missed opportunity to grow support for the game, although Coghlan stressed that the sport’s administrators need to focus primarily on developing pathways for young players.

“The time difference certainly doesn’t help. It’s a killer that we’re not there,” Coghlan acknowledged.

“Obviously there have been some one-sided matches, which you see in the men’s game as well. Hopefully at the semi-final stage now this weekend is going to be really competitive. But that’s where we need to be.

“We need to have an Irish women’s team at a World Cup, that it’s on TV, that young girls can see it. But what’s more important is the pathways. I think [head of women’s performance and pathways] Gillian McDarby’s role is huge.

“That a young girl can start at four and see the pathway all the way up. No matter where she wants to play, whether it’s just club, interpros or international. That’s why I think it’s going to be interesting going forward to see what model they take.

“For years I haven’t seen the purpose of the interpros. You come together for three games, there’s no forward planning and no sustainability in what’s been done.

“That really has to change if they’re going to use the interpros as a way to step up to international level.”

