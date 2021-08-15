Finn Russell questions Warren Gatland’s tactics in the Lions series

Finn Russell believes the British and Irish Lions’ tactics played into the hands of the Springboks’ defence until he came off the bench in the third test.

Scotland fly-half Russell missed the Lions’ first two test matches due to an achilles injury, but he was selected on the bench for the final decisive test, and got 70 minutes on the pitch after Dan Biggar came off injured early on.

The Lions had struggled to trouble the South Africans’ defence in the opening two games with Biggar at 10, but there was an immediate and obvious improvement to the tourists’ attack once Russell was introduced.

Russell was speaking on the Scottish Rugby podcast about the Lions’ tactics in attack and admitted that he believes the coaching staff had got it wrong right up until the moment he took to the field.

How did @finn_russell react to being brought on for his @LionsOfficial Test debut? The man himself explains all ❄️👇 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) August 14, 2021

‘There wasn’t much rugby that actually got played.’

“I thought that all three tests we should have played more rugby and gone at them a little bit more,” Russell said.

“The first two tests we played off nine for two phases and I kind of felt that played into their defence. We weren’t doing much out of the back of it. We were keeping the attack narrow instead of having a wide attack.

“The first 10 minutes of the third test, there was still quite a bit of kicking and a lot of play off nine. There wasn’t much rugby that actually got played.

“I was sitting on the bench thinking we are doing the same as in the last two games even though we’ve spoken about being a little bit more expansive. With coming on early enough, I was able to try and play that style of rugby.”

Lions fall just short despite Finn Russell bringing their attack to life.

While Russell improved the Lions’ attacking shape massively, the tourists ultimately fell to a 19-16 loss to the Springboks to lose the test series 2-1.

Although the Scotsman was unable to lead the Lions to victory, Russell certainly gave a good account of himself and can be the happiest out of the four fly-halves on tour despite playing just one test.

Russell’s comments are unlikely to go down too well with Gatland, but the Racing 92 playmaker has shown he isn’t afraid to speak his mind based on his previous falling out with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

Townsend was the attack coach for the Lions on tour in South Africa, although Scotland have played a far more attractive brand of rugby under him than the Lions did this summer.

