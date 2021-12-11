Finn Russell praises Irish coach for giving him freedom to express himself

Finn Russell has praised Racing 92’s backs and attack coach Mike Prendergast for giving him the freedom to express himself with an ambitious kicking game.

Scotland and Racing fly-half Russell is well known for pulling off some outrageous pieces of play by now, be it long-range passes or inventive kicks, which had led to him being regarded as a bit of a “maverick” in the past.

Although it seems that Russell may be coming up with some his ambitious pieces of play on the spot, he revealed that his team mates around him are well aware of what he may pull off during games.

Russell was speaking to Brian O’Driscoll on BT Sport and revealed that former Munster scrum-half Prendergast encourages him to produce pieces of play that some other coaches may consider to be too risky.

Finn Russell on Mike Prendergast.

“At Racing with Mike Prendergast there, he’s big on attacking kicks. Not just using kicks as a territory based thing. We’re not kicking long for the sake of it,” Russell explained.

“We’re kicking long to get an outcome or we’re looking for these cross-field kicks to then change their defence after it. And again, he gives us that freedom to express ourselves and to look for these kicks.

“I hit one in training the other day there and the back row wasn’t on the wing. Mike was the first guy shouting at him saying, ‘Why are you not there? You need to be there.’

“So once you do it more and more in training, the players get used to these options and used to the kicks that you’re going to be putting in.”

When @BrianODriscoll met Finn Russell in Paris!

🇫🇷 Life in France

🏆 The @ChampionsCup

— Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 10, 2021

The Scottish magician was at his best against Northampton.

Russell showed exactly how devastating he can be for Racing in their opening Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Northampton Saints last night.

Racing have been inconsistent in the Top 14 so far this season, but they were in excellent form against Northampton, as they claimed a thumping 45-14 bonus-point win against the third-placed Gallagher Premiership side.

Wenceslas Lauret was named as the man of the match, but Russell wouldn’t have been far off the award himself, as he pulled the strings excellently for the French side against an off-colour Northampton.

The Scotsman’s best moment off the night came in the 42nd minute, as he evaded a tackle from Northampton’s George Furbank, before throwing an offload to Lauret, who went in to score the second of his three tries.

— Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 10, 2021

