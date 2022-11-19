Finn Russell pays tribute to Murrayfield crowd in star showing

Finn Russell was at his brilliant best as Scotland saw off Argentina in a match which featured 12 tries and six cards.

Having originally missed out on Scotland’s Autumn Nations Series squad, Russell pulled the strings expertly for his country as they claimed a 52-29 victory against Argentina.

It was a chaotic game of rugby, in which Scotland were handed a significant advantage when Marcos Kremer was shown a red card after 22 minutes, and Russell took full advantage of the extra space available to him.

Russell was speaking to Amazon Prime Video after the game and stressed how happy he was to be representing his country again after his initial omission from Scotland’s squad.

Finn Russell underlines his love for Scotland.

“I think it was a good performance at times for us. We got off to a poor start with the penalty and then let them back into the game just before half time,” Russell said.

“But the boys dug in well at the end there. I think we defended our line for seven minutes when we were 30 points up so that was great to see.

“It’s great to be back, I love playing here in front of a packed out Murrayfield. I’m just glad that the boys put on a bit of a show for the crowd.

“I think most people would just see on the pitch I’m just enjoying myself. I’m smiling all the time, having fun with the boys, we’re running some good tries in.

“So it’s great fun to be part of that. But like I said, I love being back here in front of a full Murrayfield.”

A mixed Autumn Nations Series for the Scots.

Scotland ended their year with an enjoyable win, although they will be painfully aware that they could have achieved a lot more over the past few weeks.

A missed last-gasp penalty kick meant that Australia won at Murrayfield by a single point, while Scotland were unable to hold on for a win against New Zealand after going ahead by nine points.

There were some valuable lessons for Gregor Townsend however, as the Scotland head coach has seemingly come around to agree with most fans in believing that Russell is his best option at out-half.

Read More About: finn russell, scotland rugby