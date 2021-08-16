Finn Russell could become rugby’s best-paid player with new club

Japanese club Green Rockets Tokatsu are reportedly aiming to sign Finn Russell from Racing 92 to make him the highest-paid player in the world.

According to The Rugby Paper, the Green Rockets are willing to buy Russell out of the final two years of his contract with Racing 92, to bring him to the newly-named Japan Rugby League One.

The Green Rockets have already made a number of big signing ahead of next season, with former Wallabies head coach Michael Cheika coming in as director of rugby, while Maori All Blacks captain Ash Dixon has also signed on.

Thrown into the mix early on, how impressive was @finn_russell yesterday 🦁 Dictating tempo, starting attacks and precision kicking, it was a tasty performance from White Chocolate ⚪️🍫#LionsRugby #CastleLionsSeries #BoksvLions pic.twitter.com/QdzQTk2RCJ — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) August 8, 2021

Finn Russell could become the biggest European star to play in Japan.

Scotland fly-half Russell is already understood to be one of the highest-paid players in the world with Racing 92, with whom he first joined from Glasgow Warriors in 2018.

The 28-year-old has been a massive success at the French club, whose style of play perfectly suits the attack-minded fly-half.

However, in recent years Japanese clubs have been offering increasingly lucrative salaries to lure some of the biggest names in the sport, such as All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and Wallabies captain Michael Hooper.

The majority of high-profile foreign players to have joined Japanese clubs are from southern hemisphere giants New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, which would make Russell the most significant European player to play in Japan.

Potential clash between the Japanese season and the Six Nations.

Should Russell join the Green Rockets in Japan, he would be unavailable for Scotland duty in the Six Nations as the Japanese season runs from February to May.

The Japanese season suits players from southern hemisphere countries very well, as their international season runs from June/July to November/December, but the same can’t be said for the northern hemisphere countries.

This has meant that the likes of New Zealand and Australia have allowed their players to take sabbaticals in Japan while still being able to play for their countries, but Scotland are far less likely to want Russell to leave Europe.

While Russell would likely be available for Scotland during the July and November tests, his absence would put a significant dent in his country’s Six Nations prospects.

