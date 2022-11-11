Fiji coach Vern Cotter claims Ireland will treat match like a training session

Fiji head coach Vern Cotter believes Ireland will treat tomorrow’s game as a training session, as a bigger challenge against Australia awaits.

Ireland are the strong favourites to overpower Fiji at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow, although Andy Farrell has made several changes to his side as he looks to test out new combinations.

Nonetheless, most will expect Ireland to comfortably overcome Fiji, having retained their top spot in the world rankings after beating reigning world champions South Africa last weekend.

Cotter appears to agree with that prediction, as he said he believes Ireland will already be focusing on Australia after naming Fiji’s match-day squad.

Vern Cotter doesn’t expect Ireland to take Fiji seriously.

“We will have to step up against Ireland,” Cotter stressed.

“There is three main areas we are working on; we want to work on how we carry the ball and clean the ball so have to provide a fastball, we want to improve our defence and we want to be on top of our game in our set-piece.

“The game against South Africa has given them an enormous amount of confidence and they are barely looking at us because they have Australia the week after.

“For them, it’s just a training session and for us, it’s a game where we can learn so we will use this opportunity to get better.

They are a very good team. They are not only physical but very slick, very good short passing game, in and around rucks, they can move the ball wide quickly and they have a better kicking game”

Taking the Fijians for granted could lead to disaster.

Despite Cotter’s comments, nobody who will be wearing green tomorrow will be taking Fiji for granted, despite recent success against stronger nations like South Africa and New Zealand.

Just three points separated the two countries the last time they played in 2017, a game which Joey Carbery, Stuart McCloskey, Jack Conan and Rob Herring all started in.

Those four are starting again tomorrow, and they will have made it very clear to their team mates during the week just how dangerous Fiji can be.

