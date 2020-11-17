Fiji’s game with Italy in Round 2 of the Autumn Nations Cup has been cancelled due to 29 positive coronavirus cases in the Fijian camp.

It is the second game cancelled in as many weeks after Fiji’s clash with France was called off due to coronavirus concerns.

That game, originally due to take place last Sunday, was awarded as a 28-0 bonus point victory to the French.

Fiji’s remaining fixtures are now in serious doubt, with their game against Scotland on the 28th of November and the game against a Group A side taking place the following weekend looking very unlikely.

Vern Cotter’s side were also due to play Portugal prior to the Autumn Nations Cup but that too was called off due to concerns over positive coronavirus cases.

Should the remainder of Fiji’s matches this Autumn be called off, the proud pacific island nation will have played in no test matches in 2020.

They are not the only major international team in world rugby to not fulfil any fixtures this year, with world champions South Africa also cancelling all of their matches.

The Springboks had originally been supposed to play in the rearranged Rugby Championship taking place in Australia, but pulled out shortly beforehand due to player welfare concerns.

As things stand, Ireland are due to complete the rest of their Autumn Nations Cup fixtures.

The statement by the organisers of the Autumn Nations Cup can be read below.

“The organiser of the Autumn Nations Cup today announced the cancellation of the Italy v Fiji match due to take place on Saturday 21st November 2020 in Ancona.

“The decision was taken after the latest round of COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday by the Fijian team returned 29 positive cases this morning.

“The Tournament organiser remains in constant contact with the Fijian squad to address the situation. The main priority at present is the welfare of all players and management.

“The potential impact on Fiji’s remaining matches is currently under review.”

