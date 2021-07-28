Fiji see off New Zealand to claim gold in men’s Olympic rugby sevens final

Fiji have won the gold medal in the men’s Olympic rugby sevens tournament after claiming a 27-12 win against New Zealand in the final.

The game was in the balance until late on in the second half, but a try from Asaeli Tuivuaka opened up a 12-point lead for Fiji over New Zealand, which was then extended to 15 points thanks to a penalty kick from Waisea Nacuqu.

The win has given Fiji just it’s second medal in the history of the Olympic Games, the first of which was won by the same men’s rugby sevens team at the 2016 tournament in Rio.

Argentina claim the bronze medal with win against Great Britain.

New Zealand started the day off on the right foot with a 29-7 win against Great Britain in the first semi-final, to guarantee them at least a silver medal, having missed out on a place on the podium at the 2016 Olympics.

Fiji trailed by two points at half-time to Argentina in their semi-final despite a bright start, but the reigning Olympic champions responded well in the second half to secure a 26-14 win and a place in a second consecutive final.

Argentina, who claimed an incredible victory against South Africa in the quarter-finals after losing a man to a red card early on, responded brilliantly against Great Britain in the bronze medal final.

The Argentines claimed a 17-12 win against the British to claim a well-deserved bronze medal, having been knocked out by the same opposition in the quarter-finals at the 2016 Olympics.

Ireland finish in 10th place after disappointing loss to Kenya.

Ireland finished their campaign on a disappointing note with a 22-0 loss to Kenya in the ninth place play-off match.

The men in green had beaten Kenya 12-7 in the pool stages, but after conceding a late Ireland missed out on the quarter-finals on points difference, as Canada progressed instead.

While the Olympics didn’t turn out as well as Ireland may have hoped, reaching the tournament in Japan was still a major achievement for a team that was re-established just six years ago.

