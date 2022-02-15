Felipe Contepomi reportedly in pole position to take over as Argentina head coach

Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi is thought to be in “pole position” to take over as Argentina’s new head coach.

French publication Midi Olympique have reported that Contepomi is the front-runner for the job, according to “the latest information from Buenos Aires”.

Contepomi is currently contracted to Leinster, having been appointed as their backs coach in June 2018, having previously played for the province between 2003 and 2009.

Mario Ledesma stepped down from the role last week.

A return home may now be on the cards for Contepomi, after Mario Ledesma announced that he was stepping down as Argentina head coach last week.

Ledesma had the support of the Argentine Rugby Union to continue in the position, despite Los Pumas’ poor results in 2021, with the 48-year-old describing the decision as a personal one.

“The decision is absolutely personal,” explained Ledesma at a press conference last week.

“I believe that a cycle has been completed and, although I have the support of the UAR, it seems to me that the team is first, and I think that if I do not have more to give it, the best thing is to step aside. I am leaving what I love the most.”

La Unión Argentina de Rugby anuncia la desvinculación de Mario Ledesma como head-coach de @lospumas, luego de haberse desempeñado en el cargo durante 3 años y medio. pic.twitter.com/8df3nLQv5V — Unión Argentina de Rugby (@unionargentina) February 9, 2022

Felipe Contepomi is one of Argentina’s greatest-ever players.

Contepomi is very highly-regarded among Argentine rugby fans, having played a crucial role in his country’s third place finish at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

He is also joint-third in the list of Argentina’s most-capped rugby players of all time, having played for Los Pumas on 87 occasions between 1998 and 2013.

Gonzalo Quesada is also thought to be in the running for the job, having acted as the Jaguares’ head coach while the Argentine club were still playing in Super Rugby.

Quesada is currently Stade Francais’ head coach though, and Midi Olympique report that he is unlikely to leave the Top 14 club before his contract finishes in June 2023.

Read More About: argentina rugby, felipe contepomi