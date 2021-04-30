10,000 fans permitted to attend Heineken Champions Cup final at Twickenham

The EPCR and RFU have announced that this year’s Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will both be held at Twickenham Stadium.

The two European club rugby finals were originally due to be held at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, but Twickenham Stadium has now been chosen as the host stadium as supporters will be permitted to attend.

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend each final, with the Challenge Cup final set for Friday the 21st of May, while the Champions Cup final will take place on Saturday the 22nd of May.

ANNOUNCEMENT 📣 The iconic Twickenham Stadium will host the 2021 #HeinekenChampionsCup final with a limited number of fans permitted to attend 🤩 Details ➡️ https://t.co/naHHmlJQUA Take a look back the glorious winning moments from the previous finals held at Twickenham 👇 pic.twitter.com/GrJB8zDuh1 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 30, 2021

EPCR Chief Executive Officer Vincent Gaillard was delighted to be able to welcome fans back to European club rugby matches, in what he described as a “covid-secure environment”.

“Fans are the lifeblood of European club tournaments and we are delighted to be able to welcome them back in a covid-secure environment for this season’s finals,” Gaillard said.

“Twickenham has a storied history with club rugby’s greatest tournament, and it will be a fitting venue to see silverware contested next month.”

Code of conduct issued for supporters.

All supporters who will attend the two matches will be required to adhere to a code of conduct, which include face coverings unless the spectator is consuming food or drink in the assigned seat.

No English teams will be partaking in the Champions Cup final, as three French sides and Leinster are all that remain. Leicester Tigers and Bath could partake in this year’s Challenge Cup final, but again, that game could feature no English sides.

The EPCR is advising fans to adhere to government guidance on travel, meaning that fans would likely be discouraged from travelling to the finals in London from outside of the UK.

