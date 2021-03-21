Fabien Galthie accuses Wales of ‘specialising’ in getting players sent off

France head coach Fabien Galthie has accused Welsh players of attempting to get players sent off by how they react to incidents of foul play.

For the third time in this year’s Six Nations, an opposition player was shown a red card in a game against Wales, as France lock Paul Willemse was sent off for making contact with the eye area of Wyn Jones.

While France did eventually manage to win the game in extraordinary fashion, Galthie told the BBC that he was unhappy with how Willemse’s clear out was brought to the attention of officials.

“If you watch the Wales players, it feels like they specialise in making sure opponents get red cards,” Galthie said, through a translator.

“Their body language is quite clear, I hope the referees take that into consideration. I don’t think he deserves a sanction.

“If you watch the video there is clearly no contact, or if there is it’s clearly very limited. It’s absolutely not voluntary. I believe we need to share this, I don’t see why he should be sanctioned.”

Potential lengthy ban

While Willemse’s red card didn’t stop France from beating Wales and keeping their Six Nations title hopes alive, the Montpellier lock could be in store for a lengthy ban.

While it did appear that Willemse had no intention of making contact with the eye area of Jones, bans for touching the eye of an opposition player can be 12 weeks long, even on the lower end of the scale.

If the French lock is found to have made contact with the eye area, rather than the eye itself, he may be banned for a relatively short period of up to four weeks.

Unless the red card is overturned by the citing commissioner, Willemse will not feature in France’s Six Nations deciding match with Scotland on Friday.

