Experienced heads to the fore in Ireland team to face All Blacks

Andy Farrell has named Ireland’s match-day squad to face the All Blacks in the first test of the series at Eden Park on Saturday.

Ireland will have no shortage of experienced leaders out on the pitch, with Johnny Sexton captaining the side, while Peter O’Mahony and Keith Earls have also been named in the starting team.

Astonishingly, Cian Healy has been named on the bench, despite suffering what looked to be a nasty leg injury in yesterday’s game against the Māori All Blacks.

Healy was carted off the pitch and looked to be in a considerable amount of pain after landing awkwardly on his leg during Wednesday’s match, but it appears he is set to play again just three days later.

Your Ireland line up for the first Test at a sold-out Eden Park! ✊#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 30, 2022

All Blacks include two uncapped players in match-day squad.

There aren’t too many other surprises in the match-day squad, with players who missed out on the game against the Māori getting their first run out in New Zealand, with the exception of any injured players in Ireland’s squad in New Zealand.

Earls is the only player selected that will have started in both Wednesday and Saturday’s games, while Bundee Aki is named on the bench after captaining Ireland against the Māori.

The All Blacks have also named their match-day squad, with two debutants in line to face Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday.

Crusaders winger Leicester Fainga’anuku has been named in the starting team, while Chiefs number eight Pita Gus Sowakula has been named on the bench.

Sam Cane captains the side from open side flanker, while experienced half-back duo Aaaron Smith and Beauden Barrett have been named to start.

Ireland’s match-day squad against the All Blacks.

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Jamison Gibson Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Finlay Bealham

18. Cian Healy

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Joey Carbery

23. Bundee Aki

