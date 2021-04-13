Five Exeter Chiefs players have been named in Stats Perform’s Heineken Champions Cup team of the quarter-finals, compared to just three Leinster players.

Despite Leinster beating Exeter in their Champions Cup quarter-final at Sandy Park by 34 points to 22, the English champions have been rewarded with more players in the team of the week based on statistics.

In fact, Exeter have had more players named in the team of the quarter-finals than any other side, despite four teams actually winning their games at the weekend.

Breaking down the numbers position by position, here’s your #HeinekenChampionsCup @OptaJonny Team of the Round 🤩 Slotting 24 points and the decisive penalty, @UBBrugby fly-half @MattJalibert was the standout star in the quarters 🙌 Full story ➡️ https://t.co/lxztwBY3kF pic.twitter.com/7dYjHmoBo9 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 13, 2021

Champions Cup team of the week.

Each player was selected based on his statistical performance compared to those who play in the same position in the other teams that took part in the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The statistics considered include tries scored, penalty goals scored, carries made, metres made, tackles made, defenders beaten and so on.

Bordeaux Begles fly-half Mathieu Jalibert was chosen as the top performer from the weekend’s action after he slotted eight penalty goals, including a last minute winner to see his side past Racing 92.

Exeter’s five players were largely chosen based on their defensive performances against Leinster, save for Chiefs winger Tom O’Flaherty who scored two tries, made 114 metres and beat 11 defenders.

Check out the Champions Cup team of the quarter-finals below.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby)

14. Raymond Rhule (La Rochelle)

13. Geoffrey Doumayrou (La Rochelle)

12. Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs)

11. Tom O’Flaherty (Exeter Chiefs)

10. Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles)

9. Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles)

1. Cyril Baille (Toulouse)

2. Teddy Baubigny (Racing 92)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby)

4. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs)

5. Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs)

6. Dave Ewers (Exeter Chiefs)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby)

8. Victor Vito (La Rochelle)

