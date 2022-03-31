Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter happy to speak with RFU about England role

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter has expressed his interest in talking to the RFU about a role with England, but wants to know exactly what the job would be.

Current England head coach Eddie Jones will be stepping down from the role after the 2023 Rugby World Cup and RFU CEO Bill Sweeney has said that they would prefer an English coach to take charge of the national team.

This has opened the door to the likes of Baxter, as well as Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick, England defence coach Richard Cockerill and maybe even Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Baxter was speaking to PA Media about potentially joining the England set-up but revealed that the RFU haven’t stated exactly what kind of position they are advertising.

Rob Baxter on a potential role with England.

“I would be happy to have a chat about what the role is, how they see it working and what their plans and ambitions are. Unless you know what it is, it’s hard to say yes or no to anything,” Baxter said.

“At the same time, I’m not looking for another job! I’m very happy here. If you could ask every director of rugby or head coach across the Premiership, we would probably all say the same thing: ‘We don’t really know what the job is’.

“If you look across the Premiership we are all in slightly different places. Me personally now, I probably haven’t done any real, solid, on-field coaching for two years. What role is it? Is it a DoR-type role?

“Someone who brings in a coaching team and is prepared to work with those guys? Is it an on-field guy, blowing a whistle and directing how the team are actually playing? What do they want to see?”

📺 𝘽𝘼𝙓𝙏𝙀𝙍’𝙎 𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙀𝙁𝙄𝙉𝙂@exeterchiefs DoR Rob Baxter talks Leicester, Bath, signings and all the latest from Sandy Park at his weekly media briefing — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) March 30, 2022

England’s head coach has rarely come from the Premiership.

The English RFU have made a habit of not selecting the head coach of the national team from coaches who have just finished a successful stint in charge of a club in the Gallagher Premiership.

Eddie Jones was appointed after his successful stint in charge of Japan and while Stuart Lancaster had previously been head coach of Leeds Tykes, he hadn’t been working with the club for four years before taking the reins at England.

Martin Johnson was appointed as his country’s “team manager” in 2008, having never coached a top-tier team before, while he had finished his playing career just three years earlier.

It does appear likely that the next England boss could come from the Premiership, although as Baxter said, the RFU have not clarified whether it would be a head coach role or a director of rugby role.

Read More About: england rugby, exeter chiefs, rob baxter