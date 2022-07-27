Exeter Chiefs rename outlets at stadium after rebranding

Exeter Chiefs have announced that outlets at their stadium have been renamed following the rebranding of the club.

The Gallagher Premiership club had used Native American imagery in their branding since changing from Exeter Rugby Club to Exeter Chiefs in 1999, although they announced a change to the club’s branding back in January.

Exeter retained Chiefs in their name but the club’s branding is now inspired by the Celtic Iron Age Dumnonii Tribe, which were present in the Devon, Cornwall and Somerset area, and have now confirmed that outlets at Sandy Park have also been renamed.

The Chiefs released a statement explaining that bars and catering outlets at their stadium have been renamed after castles in the areas surrounding Exeter.

Exeter Chiefs rename outlets at Sandy Park.

“With our roots deeply entrenched here in Devon, we are using our new Exeter Chiefs rebrand as the perfect opportunity to rename our bars and catering outlets here at Sandy Park after some of the magnificent castles within the region,” the statement reads.

“Castles represent the history, grandeur, and pride we feel about Devon, and we wanted to transmit this on our award-winning match-days.

“Our new branding already draws on the region’s long and illustrious history, with Celtic and Iron Age England represented through theme of the Dumnonii Tribe. And the castles chosen span a huge period, from the hill fort, Woodbury Castle constructed in 300BC, to Castle Drogo, the last-ever castle built in the UK just over a 100 years ago.

“Others such as Compton Castle can be found in the rolling hills of Dartmoor, Powderham Castle in the expansive Exe Estuary, as well as Dartmouth Castle in the vibrant portside town of the same name.”

📢 – Bars and Food outlets at @SandyParkExeter to get new names as part of the @ExeterChiefs rebrand for the 2022/23 seasonhttps://t.co/4ygWGerWE8 pic.twitter.com/x6WbgqtPEy — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) July 25, 2022

The new branding will be used for the first time this season.

Although Exeter announced that they were changing the club’s branding in January, the Chiefs continued to use their old branding until the end of the season in June.

Exeter’s kit will feature the new crest for the first time this season, with the Chiefs kicking off their Premiership campaign at home to Leicester Tigers on Saturday, September 10th.

