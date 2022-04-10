Exeter Chiefs boss ‘comfortable’ with five-point lead ahead of Thomond Park clash

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter says he is “pretty comfortable” with his side’s five-point lead ahead of the second leg encounter with Munster at Thomond Park.

Munster didn’t come away from Sandy Park with a win in the first leg of their Heineken Champions Cup encounter, but they certainly kept their quarter-final hopes alive with a 13-8 loss away from home.

The Irish province were without some of their best players due to either injury or illness, but the likes of Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery and Simon Zebo could return next weekend.

Despite the narrow win, Baxter told the Irish Examiner that he was comfortable with Exeter’s five-point buffer ahead of their trip to Limerick.

Rob Baxter is feeling positive about Exeter’s chances.

“We created a lot of opportunities that we didn’t take, but at the same time we probably put together some fantastic play,” Baxter said.

“That 10 minutes when we were down to 13 men was probably one of our best 10 minutes of the season. The whole game, the whole situation, could have flipped then. We were under some pressure.

“For us to deal with that 10 minutes like we did, I think it showed a great deal of character and something that could really drive our season from here on in. That was a very good performance. All the hard work and the processes were there.

“If you perform like that, nine times out of 10, you win the game, and we’ve won the game. I am actually pretty comfortable with where we are. We have just got to go for it next week and be as good as we were today.”

FULL TIME: Exeter Chiefs 13 Munster Rugby 8 Report and Reaction to follow#EXEvMUN pic.twitter.com/VbIaWSPawH — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) April 9, 2022

Johann van Graan will also fancy his side’s chances.

Exeter outplayed Munster in the first half at Sandy Park, but they couldn’t convert much of their pressure into points and should have led by more than 10 points at half time.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan likely would have taken a five-point loss away from home had it been offered to him before the match, given that he was without the services of several Ireland internationals.

Although Munster haven’t been at their best this season, they rarely disappoint in big European days at Thomond Park and will feel a Champions Cup quarter-final is well within their reach.

