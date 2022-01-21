Ex-World Rugby CEO bemoans ‘closed shop’ in the international game

‘We have a closed shop at the top level of World Rugby.’

Former World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper has bemoaned the “closed shop” that currently exists in international rugby, and has reiterated his belief that the Nations Championship was the best way forward.

The Nations Championship was proposed by World Rugby in 2019, when Gosper was CEO, and would have featured two divisions, each consisting of 12 of the world’s best international teams, with promotion and relegation between the two divisions.

The tournament would have been played on a yearly basis, expect for in Rugby World Cup years, and would have culminated in a final between the two best teams on the planet each year.

The proposal was shot down, and Gosper has argued on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast that it would have been the best way to ensure that rugby’s non-traditional powers can compete at the top level.

🗣 “You can’t hope to compete unless you’re in the Six Nations or The Championship…” 😬 Former World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper comments on international rugby’s closed shop and stresses the need for a Nations League on GB&R in partnership with @CityIndex 🏉 pic.twitter.com/67UUoBXjrV — The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (@GoodBadRugby) January 20, 2022

Ex-World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper on the current state of the international game.

“I think in the end there were entities that thought, whether it be the Six Nations and others that felt that it that would incur on the Six Nations perhaps,” Gosper started.

“There was promotion and relegation, so unions were worried about their wellbeing over a period of time, understandable to a certain extent, but we were trying to give them ways of softening that possibility over a period of time.

“You’re allowed to survive for eight years without that being a possibility, to get the thing across the line. It still wasn’t enough security for some of the unions, and so on.

“At the moment we have a closed shop at the top level of world rugby. You can’t hope to compete unless you’re in the Six Nations or the Rugby Championship and the entry into either of those is a closed club.”

Japan look likely to join the sport’s elite next.

Although the Nations Championship never got off the ground, it does look like the Rugby Championship may expand to include Japan in the coming years.

Japan are in discussions with both the Rugby Championship and the Six Nations, although they have stated their preference for joining the primary international Southern Hemisphere tournament.

Fiji could also join the Rugby Championship, to bring the number of teams up to an even six and prevent bye weeks in the tournament, and the Fijian Drua’s inclusion in Super Rugby Pacific could help to speed up this process.

There is no indication that the Six Nations may expand or introduce promotion and relegation however, despite Georgia’s improvement over the last decade and the existence of the Rugby Europe International Championships, which feature seven divisions with promotion and relegation between each of them.

Read More About: world rugby