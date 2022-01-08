Ex-Wallaby backs Israel Folau to become one of the world’s best again

Former Australia international Liam Gill has backed Israel Folau to become one of the world’s best players again on his return to rugby union.

Folau scored two tries in his first competitive game of professional rugby union since 2019, as the Shining Arcs beat the Kobe Steelers 24-23 in the first round of the Japan Rugby League One.

The controversial former Wallaby scored a crucial late try for the Shining Arcs to lead his new side to victory and was named as the man of the match for his efforts.

Liam Gill on Israel Folau’s talents.

Shining Arcs team mate and former Australia international Gill was speaking to FoxSports.com.au before the club’s opening game of the season and backed Folau to once again establish himself as one of the best in the world.

“Izzy has just picked up where he left off. I dare say once he plays this season of the Japanese League One, he’ll be considered one of the best in the world again,” Gill commented.

“He hasn’t really left anything behind in his time off.”

Israel Folau scored this crucial try in Shining Arcs’ 23-24 win over Kobe Steelers. #OneLeague pic.twitter.com/8mG52CuM8C — Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) January 8, 2022

‘He is still an incredibly lovely person.’

Folau is a controversial figure, as his contract with Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs was torn up in 2019 after the made a number of social media posts that were deemed to be homophobic.

Gill has explained that Folau’s past hasn’t been an issue since he joined up with the Shining Arcs in Japan however, saying that he gets along with everyone.

“I never really had anything to do with what happened and I never really had too much time with him in the Wallabies because I was in and out quick,” Gill said.

“But he was a lovely guy back then and he still is an incredibly lovely person. He just came in, went on as usual, gets along with everyone and is absolutely freakish on the field.”

