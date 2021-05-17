Ex-Springboks coach reveals Morne Steyn is ‘earmarked’ to play against the Lions

Bulls head coach Jake White has revealed that Morne Steyn has been involved in the Springboks’ training camps for the upcoming series with the British and Irish Lions.

Steyn will be 37 years old by the time the Lions play the Springboks in the first test of the series, but the South African veteran hasn’t let his age be a barrier for the Bulls in the Rainbow Cup in recent weeks.

Former Springboks head coach White was speaking to SA Rugby Mag about the experienced fly-half and revealed that Steyn is very much in the Springboks’ plans for this summer.

🎙 Player of the Match, @BlueBullsRugby‘s Morné Steyn, gives his thoughts after a 3rd straight #PRO14RainbowCupSA W #️⃣ #BULvSHA pic.twitter.com/N19C1dXChb — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) May 15, 2021

“Morne has been a stalwart of this team. He is now in the alignment camps with the national set-up,” White revealed.

“He is obviously enjoying the fact that he is still being earmarked as a national player. I think it’s important for him to get some game time.”

Impressive form for the Bulls in the Rainbow Cup.

Steyn played in all three of the Springboks’ tests against the Lions back in 2009, and could soon join an elite club of players who have faced the touring side 12 years apart.

The Bulls veteran has not played for his country since 2016, but an there is an opportunity for him to return to the 10 shirt for the Springboks, as South Africa’s incumbent fly-half Handre Pollard has only recently returned from a long-term injury.

Steyn has plenty of competition for the Springboks’ 10 shirt in the form of Stormer’s youngster Damien Willemse, but the 36-year-old has led the Bulls to three wins from three so far in the Rainbow Cup.

Elton Jantjies has also been favoured ahead of Steyn by the Springboks’ coaching staff in recent years, but the exciting fly-half has struggled to impose his game plan on test matches in the past.

Experienced fly-half Steyn picked up the man of the match award for his performance in the Bulls’ dominant 43-9 win against the Sharks on Saturday, to put the Pretoria-based side in full control of the southern Rainbow Cup table.

