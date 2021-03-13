Ex-Leinster player Jimmy Gopperth praised for ‘world class’ sportsmanship

‘Best piece of sportsmanship I have seen in any sport’

Wasps’ Jimmy Gopperth has been praised for his “world class” honesty after he admitted to referee Karl Dickson that Bristol Bears lock Joe Joyce had scored a try against his team.

Joyce powered over the tryline in the 55th minute of the Gallagher Premiership clash between Bristol and Wasps, but the grounding was unclear due to a mound of bodies obstructing the referee’s view.

Dickson was about to check with his TMO to ensure that the ball had been grounded, but before going upstairs Gopperth informed the referee that the try had in fact been scored.

Dickson thanked Gopperth for his honesty, and the game was able to get back underway quickly as no TMO referral was needed.

‘World class Jimmy Gopperth’

The former Leinster fly-half has been praised for his honesty on Twitter, with Gloucester’s Matt Banahan leading the applause for the 37-year-old New Zealander.

“Best piece of sportsmanship I have seen in any sport for a long time, world class Jimmy Gopperth,” Banahan wrote.

Best piece of sportsmanship I have seen in any sport for a long time world class @jimmygopps @btsportrugby — matt banahan (@mattbanahan1) March 12, 2021

Former England hooker Brian Moore was similarly impressed by the Wasps playmaker for cutting out the need for a TMO check.

“Bravo Jimmy Gopperth of Wasps for telling the referee that Bristol had scored and he didn’t need to go to the TMO,” Moore said.

Bravo Jimmy Gopperth of Wasps for telling the referee that Bristol had scored and he didn’t need to go to the TMO. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 12, 2021

Wasps were comfortably beaten by Bristol in the end, as the Premiership league leaders ran out as 37-20 winners at Ashton Gate Stadium on Friday night.

The Bears extended their lead at the top of the table to 11 points in doing so, in what has been a fantastic season so far for Pat Lam’s side.

Read More About: Bristol Bears, Gallagher Premiership, jimmy gopperth, wasps rugby