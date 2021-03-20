Ex-Ireland captain slams those who are ‘taking joy’ in Billy Burns injury

Former Ireland captain Niamh Briggs has taken aim at those who have celebrated the news of Billy Burns being ruled out of the match with England.

Burns was due to start on the bench in Ireland’s final game of the 2021 Six Nations Championship, but has been ruled out of the clash due to injury.

Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne will replace Burns on the bench as back up to Ireland captain Johnny Sexton for the game at the Aviva Stadium.

#TeamOfUs 📄 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 🟢 Unfortunately Billy Burns has been ruled out of today’s game through injury, with Ross Byrne promoted to the Ireland bench.#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #GuinnessSixNations #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/WCabmAjOoU — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 20, 2021

While Byrne is an ample replacement for the injured Burns, several commenters on Twitter expressed their happiness at the news the Ulsterman’s injury.

‘Ridiculous and yet unsurprising.’

Briggs, who captained Ireland to the 2015 Women’s Six Nations title, took aim at the “ridiculous” comments celebrating Burns’ late withdrawal.

“Hard for Billy Burns who’s had so many tough moments over this tournament when he doesn’t get it to finish it on his own terms,” Briggs wrote on Twitter.

“People taking joy in his injury is beyond ridiculous and yet unsurprising, hope it gets stamped out soon.”

Hard for Billy Burns who’s had so many tough moments over this tournament when he doesn’t get it to finish it on his own terms – ppl taking joy in his injury is beyond ridiculous & yet unsurprising, hope it gets stamped out soon #BeKind #IREvENG https://t.co/YWe7fPMySg — Niamh Briggs (@niamhbriggs15) March 20, 2021

Burns has shown glimpses of quality during his limited opportunities in this year’s Six Nations and responded well to his late error against Wales in the first round of the championship.

Byrne and Burns have been competing for the role of back up fly-half for much of Andy Farrell’s time in charge of Ireland, but the Ulster player has been favoured in recent times.

While the late injury-enforced change will come as a blow to Farrell’s team, Byrne played a crucial role in the improved second-half performance against France that came up just short of a win, proving that he can offer plenty from the bench.

