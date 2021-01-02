Former England international Andy Goode has suggested moving this year’s Six Nations to the summer if the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa is cancelled.

With serious doubts swirling over the viability of this summer’s Lions tour, Goode took to Twitter to question whether postponing this year’s Six Nations would be best for all involved.

It is very unlikely that crowds will be present at the tournament if the 2021 Six Nations Championship kicks off on the 6th of February as planned, but fans may be able to attend sporting fixtures once again this summer.

The @lionsofficial tour is obviously under threat due to the pandemic, wouldn’t it be sensible to push back the @SixNationsRugby until the Summer & postpone the Lions tour to the Summer of 22? The clubs then get some weekends spare & fans might watch the 6 Nations in the grounds? — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) January 2, 2021

“The Lions tour is obviously under threat due to the pandemic, wouldn’t it be sensible to push back the Six Nations until the Summer & postpone the Lions tour to the Summer of 22?

“The clubs then get some weekends spare & fans might watch the 6 Nations in the grounds?” Goode posted on his Twitter account.

Logistical problems for broadcasters

However, BBC News sports reporter Sonja McLaughlan poured cold water on the idea, suggesting it would be a logistical nightmare for tournament organisers and TV broadcasters.

“Lions clashes with Olympics. BBC won’t have air time to show the Six Nations during that window.

“You’ve worked on TV Andy [Goode] so sure you appreciate the production effort. Talent, producers, editors etc who normally do Six Nations will be working on Olympics.

You’ve worked on tv Andy so sure you appreciate the production effort. Talent, producers, editors etc who normally do 6N will be working on Olympics. — Sonja McLaughlan (@Sonjamclaughlan) January 2, 2021

“TV on the scale of Six Nations or Olympics takes huge amount of planning.Then you’ve got to staff it. Majority of talent, producers, editors, camera operators etc who do Six Nations will be working on Olympics. I’m not inventing a problem just pointing out realities,” McLaughlan wrote on Twitter.

Still, the idea of watching the Six Nations in a stadium on a hot summer’s day would be a dream come true for plenty of fans at the moment.

