Ex-England captain backs ‘best man manager’ Eddie Jones

Chris Robshaw has come to the defence of England head coach Eddie Jones after a disappointing Six Nations campaign, explaining how he gets the best out of his players.

Jones has come under fire after England finished fifth in the Six Nations for the second time since the Australian took over as head coach.

Former England captain Robshaw was speaking on BT Sport‘s Rugby Tonight and explained how the experienced coach is so effective at dealing with his players.

“One of the biggest things about Eddie is his man management and how he gets the best out of people. For me, he’s the best person I’ve ever worked with in terms of that,” Robshaw explained.

“Every morning he’ll walk into where we have breakfast, and in a conventional year, he’ll say good morning and have a moment with every person.

“Whether that’s a guy in for his first time, to his captain, to his kit man, to his head coach. He acknowledges everyone but he treats people differently.”

Robshaw was replaced as England’s captain by Dylan Hartley when Jones first took over as head coach, but retained his starting position in the back row.

Despite losing the captaincy, Robshaw remained an integral part of England’s team until 2018, and admired how Jones would approach each player based on their personality.

“I remember when I was playing under Eddie and it was me, [James] Haskell and Billy Vunipola in the back row,” Robshaw said.

“He would give Vunipola responsibility to encourage him and get him to come out of his shell and make him a better player. Someone like myself, he would just have quiet words with and be very honest with me.

“With someone like James Haskell – they would just take the mick out of each other all day. He treated us all differently but he got the best out of us. I think stuff like this was so important.”

