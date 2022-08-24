Ex-All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow open to Wallabies switch

Former All Blacks scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow has declared that he is open to play for the Wallabies if called upon.

Kerr-Barlow won 29 caps for the All Blacks between 2012 and 2017, although his time with New Zealand’s national team came to an end after he signed for La Rochelle in France.

The 32-year-old was born in Melbourne, Australia however, and is now eligible to play for the country of his birth due to World Rugby’s new rules on international eligibility.

Tawera Kerr-Barlow hopes to play for the Wallabies.

Kerr-Barlow was speaking to RugbyRama about the season ahead with La Rochelle and revealed that he would play for Australia if Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie calls upon him.

“Unlike New Zealand, Australia have a rule allowing players who are overseas to still be eligible for selection. I am available to play for the Wallabies,” Kerr-Barlow said.

“I was born there, I have a lot of ties in this country and if the staff calls me I will go without hesitation. It would be a great opportunity but for the moment I am focused on La Rochelle”

Happy 27th birthday to All Black number 1118 Tawera Kerr-Barlow!#TeamAllBlacks pic.twitter.com/o6PNl3OUco — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 14, 2017

Dave Rennie has worked with the scrum-half before.

Kerr-Barlow has plenty of history with Australia’s head coach, as he played under Rennie for six years while the latter was in charge of the Chiefs.

Australia aren’t exactly short on talent at scrum-half, with the likes of Nic White, Tate McDermott and Jake Gordon all impressing for their country, although Kerr-Barlow is a quality operator.

He was a key figure for La Rochelle last season as they won the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time, albeit he missed the final against Leinster due to a hand injury, and won the Rugby World Cup with the All Blacks in 2015.

Rennie is only allowed to select three overseas-based players as per Australia’s self-enforced rules, although with Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi out injured for the year, the Wallabies can experiment with their overseas selections.

