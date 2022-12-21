EPCR to investigate relocation of Ulster’s game against La Rochelle

The EPCR have announced that they are investigating the relocation of Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture against La Rochelle.
Ulster were due to play La Rochelle at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast last Saturday, although the decision was made to move the game to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on the Friday.
While the pitch was deemed to be unplayable by the EPCR, Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie tweeted on the Saturday morning that he believed the game could have taken place at the Kinsgpan Stadium.
Due to the late change of venue, the match was played behind closed doors, which is reported to have resulted in a loss of roughly £700,000 for Ulster as all match tickets were refunded.
Tournament organisers have now announced that an investigation is underway in regards to the relocation of the match.
“EPCR can confirm that an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the facts surrounding the relocation of last Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 fixture between Ulster Rugby and Stade Rochelais,” the statement reads.
“The investigation is proceeding under the terms of the 2022/23 EPCR Disciplinary Rules, and Ulster Rugby have been requested to co-operate fully.
“Please note that EPCR will be making no further comment until this process has been concluded.”
Further frustration for the province.
To make matters worse for Ulster, despite the game being played behind closed doors an “official contingent” of roughly 160 La Rochelle supporters were present at the Aviva Stadium.
Ulster Rugby CEO Petrie tweeted that the province faced “significant legal and financial sanctions” if they did not allow the La Rochelle supporters into the stadium.
La Rochelle ultimately won the game 36-29, although Ulster salvaged two losing bonus points thanks to an impressive second half comeback.
