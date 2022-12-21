EPCR to investigate relocation of Ulster’s game against La Rochelle

The EPCR have announced that they are investigating the relocation of Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture against La Rochelle.

Ulster were due to play La Rochelle at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast last Saturday, although the decision was made to move the game to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on the Friday.

While the pitch was deemed to be unplayable by the EPCR, Ulster Rugby CEO Jonny Petrie tweeted on the Saturday morning that he believed the game could have taken place at the Kinsgpan Stadium.

Due to the late change of venue, the match was played behind closed doors, which is reported to have resulted in a loss of roughly £700,000 for Ulster as all match tickets were refunded.

Tournament organisers have now announced that an investigation is underway in regards to the relocation of the match.

“EPCR can confirm that an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the facts surrounding the relocation of last Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup, Round 2 fixture between Ulster Rugby and Stade Rochelais,” the statement reads.