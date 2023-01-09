EPCR boss hints at changes to Heineken Champions Cup format

EPCR chairman Dominic McKay has suggested that changes will be made to the format of the Heineken Champions Cup in the years ahead.

In the past three season the Champions Cup has used a convoluted format in which there are two pools of 12, yet each team only plays two other teams in their pool on a home and away basis before the knock out stages.

The current format was adopted in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as clubs were less likely to be punished for games being cancelled, as 16 of 24 teams make it out of the pool stages.

Thankfully, games being cancelled due to Covid-19 is a thing of the past, although the forgiving format is still in place, which means teams can realistically qualify for the last 16 by winning just one of their four pool stage games.

McKay was speaking to BT Sport about concerns over the tournament’s format and suggested that the Champions Cup will be overhauled in the years to come.

“It’s got to be, firstly, really understandable to any rugby fan but also really understandable to new fans that we want to bring into the tournament,” McKay said.

“And it needs to be really credible in terms of the competition. It is [credible] just now, but we’ve got to evolve it a little bit further.

“So we’re looking at the moment at how we enhance and develop the format and the structure, such that it becomes as exciting as it has always been and we build on its brilliant foundation.

“So we’re not at all resting on our laurels and I suspect you’ll see some improvements in the seasons ahead.”

South African club’s participation.

Another recent change to their tournament is the inclusion of South African teams, which has not been universally loved by fans of the previously European-only tournament.

McKay revealed that the South African teams’ participation will be evaluated on a yearly basis, but suggested that they will remain in the tournament for the foreseeable future.

“We believe that bringing in the South African teams, which have naturally qualified through the URC, is appropriate and exciting for the competition,” McKay stressed.

“But we’ll be doing evaluations on their participation after each season and we’ll look at a number of different metrics. But also we want to listen to the supporters, to broadcasters and to players importantly.

“Do they feel that the tournament is being elevated and developed? That’s our focus, that we create the world’s best club rugby cup competition and we keep it being prestigious.”

