English RFU confirm full support for Eddie Jones after poor Six Nations

The English RFU have confirmed that they are in full support of Eddie Jones as England head coach after another disappointing Six Nations campaign.

England slumped to their third defeat of the 2022 Six Nations against France in Paris on Saturday night, having also lost three of their five matches in last year’s championship.

Jones’ position as head coach was considered by the higher-ups in the RFU after last year’s tournament, although it is not up for discussion this time around despite a similar poor showing.

An RFU spokesperson was speaking to Sky Sports and confirmed that Jones still has the confidence of those within the England set-up to continue as head coach.

“Eddie Jones is building a new England team and against a clear strategy we are encouraged by the solid progress the team has made during this Six Nations,” an RFU spokesperson said.

“The RFU continues to fully support Eddie, the coaching team and players and we are excited about the summer tour and the progress to rebuild a winning England team.

“Eddie and his team of coaches and players will conduct a full review as is normal after each tournament.

“The RFU advisory panel – which consists of board and executive members, former players and coaches, along with Eddie – will also undertake a debrief to discuss the strong positive steps forward during this campaign and the areas we need to address.

“The advisory group has been in place since 2019 and it meets regularly both during and after each tournament to evaluate clear targets and progression.”

Questions will be asked of the Australian nonetheless.

While Jones will continue as England head coach, he will surely be subjected to plenty of criticism after another poor showing in the Six Nations.

The Rugby World Cup kicks off in less than 18 months, and as things currently stand, England do not look like real contenders to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, despite finishing as runners-up last time around.

There are some positives for English fans to take from the Six Nations, as young players Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward and Harry Randall all played well, but England are currently well behind France and Ireland in the European pecking order.

England’s defence held up pretty well throughout the championship, while their pack are still a formidable and physical force, although Jones’ side currently look bereft of ideas in attack.

