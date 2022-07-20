England, Scotland and Wales to put Great Britain teams in Sevens Series

The English, Scottish and Welsh rugby unions have agreed to form men’s and women’s Great Britain teams for the upcoming HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

As England, Scotland and Wales are not allowed to compete as separate nations at the Olympics, the three unions combined to send Great Britain teams to the Rio and Tokyo Games following rugby sevens’ admission in 2016.

England, Scotland and Wales continued to compete as separate teams in the World Rugby Sevens Series however, aside from the two-legged series in 2021 and the first two events in the 2020/21 series, where Great Britain took part.

Great Britain will now take part in the World Rugby Sevens Series on a permanent basis starting from next season following an agreement between the three unions.

Team GB will become a permanent fixture on the Sevens Series.

“A huge amount of work has gone on behind the scenes to get to this stage and I would like to thank our colleagues at Scottish Rugby and Welsh Rugby Union along with Nigel Cass (competitions director at World Rugby) for their collaboration,” RFU Performance Director Conor O’Shea said.

“This is a seminal day for sevens, it is the right way forward, giving Team GB a real opportunity to go to the Olympic games with the right preparation, to compete on a level playing field with other sevens programmes and most importantly enables us all to give certainty to staff and players as to the future of the programme.

“We will be working hard now to finalise the structures to support GB so we are ready to start the 22/23 World Sevens Series with a bang, moving towards Paris 2024 and beyond.”

England, Scotland and Wales will still play in selected tournaments.

Great Britain will replace England, Scotland and Wales in the men’s Sevens Series, while Great Britain will directly replace England in the women’s Sevens Series.

England, Scotland and Wales will still compete separately at the Commonwealth Games and at the World Cup, while the three unions and World Rugby are also in discussions regarding further playing opportunities for each team.

