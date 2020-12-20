Exeter Chiefs player Alec Hepburn has come out against the UK’s tier four coronavirus restrictions, saying the government has used “force and coercion” to manipulate the British public.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the introduction of the new restrictions on Saturday night for London and the south-east of England after an alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

Under the new restrictions non-essential shops, hairdressers and leisure and entertainment venues will close, with a new “stay at home” message introduced.

In London and the south-east, people must stay at home over Christmas and must not meet up with other households. One resident could meet up with another one person for a walk, but not a whole household of people.

Hepburn, who plays for the Exeter Chiefs and has won four caps for England, posted a message on his Instagram account strongly condemning the new restrictions.

“As someone who plays sport for a living I feel my opinion is no better or worst than those of any other walks of life. I voice my opinion privately to friends and family but often choose not to publicly. I feel strongly on the issue regarding tonight’s announcements and the policies implemented throughout 2020. Speaking as a citizen of the United Kingdom, I feel these orders by decree, placing unjustified duress on many is tantamount to abuse on the British public.

“This government uses force and coercion to manipulate the public into compliance. The public is talked down to, the public is blamed for increases in restrictions and the public is emotionally blackmailed with compliance or you will be killing people. This government does not represent the great values of this great nation, being freedom and individual liberty.

“There is no higher claim to one’s safety than that of the individual, only you can negotiate the trials and tribulations of life and the risk it presents to yourself. I write this not to merely share an opinion on the matter but encourage others to think critically and evaluate the role of government and the bad precedents being set,” Hepburn wrote.

The message was shared by his fellow Exeter and England team mates Jack Nowell and Henry Slade on their own Instagram stories.

