Former England and Lions lock George Kruis announces retirement

Former England and British and Irish Lions lock George Kruis has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

Kruis has just turned 32 today, but he has decided to hang up his boots at the end of the season in order to focus on his business fourfive, which specialises in CBD Oil products.

The former Saracens lock has been playing with the Panasonic Wild Knights in Japan since 2020, although he had previously indicated that he would like to return to England and play at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Englishman has decided against attempting to play for his national team again, however, announcing that he will end his professional rugby career when the Japan Rugby League One season ends in May.

“After 14 years playing rugby professionally, I’ve made the hugely tough decision to retire at the end of the season to commit 100 per cent to continue growing my exciting wellness brand, fourfive,” Kruis tweeted.

“I can only summarise the last 14 years as the most ridiculous journey packed full of memories and friendships. There as so many that I am thankful to for the support over the years, you will know who you are.

“I am massively grateful to be able to retire on my own terms and thankful for the efforts of Saracens, England, Panasonic Wild Knights and the RPA for not only the amazing journey but for pushing the importance of developing off-field.

“Thank you to those who have not only supported my journey but who continue to support my new chapter with fourfive. I am unbelievably grateful.”

🚨 After 14 years playing rugby professionally, I’ve made the hugely tough decision to retire at the end of the season to commit 100% to continue growing my exciting wellness brand, fourfive. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/AApG9QCci4 — George Kruis (@GeorgeKruis) February 22, 2022

The lock had a successful career at both club and international level.

Kruis first played professional rugby for Saracens back in 2009 and won three Heineken Champions Cups and four Gallagher Premiership titles with the north London club.

At international level, Kruis won two Six Nations titles and also played in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. Kruis won 45 caps for England, the last of which came against Wales in the 2020 Six Nations.

He also won a cap for the Lions on their tour of New Zealand in 2017, as he started against the All Blacks in the first test of the series.

