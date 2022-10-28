England jerseys to feature players’ names next month

England jerseys will feature players’ names in next month’s Autumn Nations Series in an effort to further promote the stars of the sport.

Up until now, players names have not featured on the back of any international team’s jerseys, while the practice is also uncommon at club level.

However, there have been calls in recent times to go against tradition in order to familiarise casual supporters with players by putting names on the back of jerseys, and the English RFU have clearly been listening.

England’s players will have their names on the back of their jerseys for the upcoming games against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, and RFU CEO Bill Sweeney hopes it will become a permanent feature.

Bill Sweeney welcomes player names on England jerseys.

“We are delighted to be featuring player names on the back of England shirts for our men’s international test matches this autumn,” Sweeney said.

“We hope this will lead the way for us to consider names on shirts to further promote our world class England international players participating in other international tournaments across the men’s and women’s game.

“While fans and players will always take ultimate pride in flying the flag and wearing the rose to support England rugby teams, we think player names on shirts may have the potential to bring fans closer to the international stars of our game and we look forward to seeing the reaction to this initiative.”

Has tradition been getting in the way of progress?

Some supporters may be unhappy with the change, as rugby jerseys have traditionally only featured positional numbers on the back.

Names on the back of jerseys is only a small change at the end of the day, although it could certainly help to market players to a wider more casual audience, which could help the sport’s profile.

