England hit back at suggestions that they are an ‘unhappy camp’

England forwards coach Matt Proudfoot has refuted suggestions that players are currently unhappy in Eddie Jones’ squad.

English cricket legend Ian Botham, grandfather to current Wales flanker James Botham, revealed to the BBC that he would be supporting Wales while also questioning the mood in England’s camp.

“I’m actually very happy to pull on that red shirt when they play England because obviously blood is thicker than water,” Botham said.

“I am a proud Englishman, but I go UK for that weekend. It is a UK match. I’m supporting Wales, of course I am. What grandfather wouldn’t? That’s the question I would put to people.

“And more importantly, I think England can be taken. I think Wales can take them at this moment in time because England don’t look a happy camp to me, looking from the outside in.”

‘I think we’re a very determined camp’

Proudfoot was asked about Botham’s comments on the unhappiness within the England squad, telling RugbyPass that he thought it was a strange speculation to make.

“Strange how someone can look inside the Lensbury bubble and know how happy we are. We are happy,” Proudfoot commented.

“There is continuous stimulation and ways of people interacting to create a real togetherness and feeling of a team environment… what people must not underestimate is this is a competitive competition and you learn in defeats.

“It doesn’t make you unhappy. It doesn’t make it an unhappy camp. This is a camp where you learn, you learn to bring your best every moment of the day and we all do that. Scotland were competitive against us.

“I thought we were a lot more dominant and a lot more together in the Italian game and I suspect an improvement this weekend. So I don’t think we are an unhappy camp, I think we’re a very determined camp.”

England and Wales come head to head at the Principality Stadium this Saturday, where the visitors need a win to keep their hopes of a second successive Six Nations title alive.

