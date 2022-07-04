England fall in World Rugby Rankings after loss to Australia

England have fallen one place in the World Rugby Rankings after their loss to Australia in the first of three tests.

Australia were ranked in sixth place before the weekend, but their 30-28 victory against England in Perth sees them swap places with their old rivals, with the Wallabies now in fifth while England drop to sixth.

The Wallabies take on England again this Saturday in the second of three test matches, where a win by any margin would be enough to see Eddie Jones’ side retake fifth place in the rankings.

Argentina and Scotland have also swapped places in the rankings off the back of Los Pumas’ 26-18 victory against Gregor Townsend’s side.

Los Pumas are now in seventh place, while Scotland sit in eight, although again, a win by any margin for then Scots in their second test match against Argentina would see them leapfrog their opponents.

All Blacks return to second place.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have returned to second place in the rankings, after their 42-19 victory at Eden Park in the first of three tests against Ireland.

The All Blacks overtake France in doing so, who actually claimed a 42-23 victory against Japan at the weekend, although Les Bleus’ ranking tally only improved slightly as a result of the significant gap between themselves and the Japanese.

Ireland have remained in fourth place despite their loss to New Zealand, with a decent gap still separating the Irish and now fifth-placed Australia.

Further down the rankings, Italy have risen two places to 12th thanks to their 45-13 win against Romania in Bucharest. The Romanians have dropped two places to 19th as a result of their heavy loss at home.

South Africa and Wales both remain in first and ninth place respectively, after a last-gasp penalty kick from Damian Willemse sealed a win for the Springboks in Pretoria.

Fiji remain in 11th place after they put Tonga to the sword in a 36-0 victory in Suva, although they have edged slightly close to 10th placed Japan due to the Brave Blossoms’ loss to France.

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 90.61

2. New Zealand (+1) – 89.72

3. France (-1) – 89.24

4. Ireland (N/C) – 87.25

5. Australia (+1) – 84.68

6. England (-1) – 83.74

7. Argentina (+1) – 81.40

8. Scotland (-1) – 80.98

9. Wales (N/C) – 79.28

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.90

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.62

12. Italy (+2) – 74.02

13. Georgia (-1) – 73.78

14. Samoa (-1) – 73.59

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.26

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.72

17. USA (+1) – 66.54

18. Uruguay (+1) – 66.40

19. Romania (-2) – 65.90

20. Portugal (N/C) – 65.08

Read More About: england rugby, world rugby rankings