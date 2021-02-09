England fall in world rankings following Scotland loss

Share and Enjoy !

England have dropped to third place in the World Rugby rankings following their shock loss to Scotland in the Six Nations.

The English were never really at the races at Twickenham, despite only losing by five points, with Scotland controlling both territory and possession for the duration of the game.

Eddie Jones’ team, who had been in second place behind world champions South Africa, have been overtaken by New Zealand despite the latter not playing since November.

While Scotland have had a further two points tacked onto their total tally, the Calcutta Cup winners have remained in seventh place in the rankings.

They are however, within touching distance of sixth-placed Australia and will overtake the Wallabies with a win against Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Scots could rise to as high as fifth place following the next round of Six Nations action if Ireland, who have remained in fifth place for the time being, fail to beat the French at home.

Wales are the other main beneficiaries from the first round of the Six Nations in the rankings as they have leap-frogged Argentina into eighth place.

Their position is far from stable however, as a loss to Scotland this weekend will see them drop below Argentina again to ninth place, just one place above their lowest-ever position of 10th.

Check out the top 10 teams in the World Rugby rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 94.20

2. New Zealand (+1) – 88.95

3. England (-1) – 87.49

4. France (N/C) – 85.30

5. Ireland (N/C) – 83.42

6. Australia (N/C) – 83.08

7. Scotland (N/C) – 82.82

8. Wales (+1) – 80.59

9. Argentina (-1) – 80.31

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.29

