England fall again in the World Rankings after defeat to Wales

England have fallen to fourth place in the World Rugby Rankings having lost to Wales at the Principality Stadium in the latest round of the Six Nations.

Eddie Jones’ side had started the championship in second place in the world rankings, but two defeats in three games have seen the 2019 Rugby World Cup finalists fall two places in a matter of weeks.

England are one of four sides to drop down a place in the rankings after the weekend; with Australia, Ireland and Italy all having fallen.

The 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 is on 👑 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 An incredible 80 minutes of rugby in Cardiff. #GuinnessSixNations #WALvENG pic.twitter.com/W3EBlbf7bu — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 27, 2021

Ireland can perhaps feel the most aggrieved by falling in the world rankings, having claimed a 38-point win against Italy in Rome.

The men in green drop from sixth place to seventh, as a result of Wales rising two places to fifth at the expense of both Ireland and Australia.

Les Bleus benefit off the back of English woes

France and Samoa are the other two beneficiaries in the rankings this week, despite neither side having played at the weekend.

🔥 Beirne baby Beirne

🤖 The machine @taulupe

🤔 Costly indiscipline All the key numbers from the third weekend of the Championship from the Stats #PoweredByAWS 📈#GuinnessSixNations — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 1, 2021

The French had their match against Scotland postponed as a result of 16 positive Covid-19 cases in the squad, but have risen to third place in the rankings thanks to England’s loss.

Samoa, meanwhile, have gone up to 14th in the rankings, thanks to Italy’s defeat at home to Ireland, which was their 30th consecutive loss in the Six Nations.

Check out the top 15 sides in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 94.20

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.95

3. France (+1) – 86.42

4. England (-1) – 85.63

5. Wales (+2) – 83.97

6. Australia (-1) – 83.08

7. Ireland (-1) – 82.55

8. Scotland (-1) – 81.29

9. Argentina (-1) – 80.31

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.29

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.87

12. Georgia (N/C) – 72.18

13. Tonga (N/C) – 71.44

14. Samoa (+1) – 70.72

15. Italy (-1) – 70.65

