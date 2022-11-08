England appoint new defence coach to replace outgoing Anthony Seibold

Brett Hodgson will take over as England’s defence coach after the Autumn Nations Series to replace the outgoing Anthony Seibold.

Seibold, who joined England’s coaching ticket in September last year, will return to his home country of Australia to take charge of the Manly Sea Eagles in the NRL.

The 48-year-old played rugby league as a professional and has also coached the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos, before he tried his hand at rugby union in Eddie Jones’ coaching team.

Jones has opted to bring in another man with coaching experience in rugby league to replace Seibold, as former Hull FC head coach Hodgson will soon take over as England’s defence coach.

Eddie Jones welcomes Brett Hodgson.

“I’ve known Brett for a few years now. He first visited us in Bristol in 2018 and I’ve been to Hull on a few occasions,” Jones explained.

“He was an outstanding league player and he’s a talented, hard-working young coach who is developing. He will continue the good work that Anthony Seibold has done since he joined us.

“We are disappointed to lose Anthony but we are really pleased for him as a career move. It’s great to see assistant coaches move on to head coach roles.

“Anthony leaves with everyone at England Rugby’s thanks and we wish him all the best in his new role.”

Brett Hodgson has been appointed England defence coach, and will start after the Autumn Nation Series. More ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 8, 2022

Anthony Seibold bids farewell.

Seibold thanked Jones for his mentorship over the past year and noted that England’s test series victory against the Wallabies in Australia is a coaching highlight of his.

“It has been a tremendous experience working for one of the world’s best coaches in Eddie Jones and with England over the last 16 months. The mentorship that Eddie has given me is something I will take forward into my next role,” Seibold said.

“The relationships I have developed with both staff and players alike has created many fond memories with the series winning tour to Australia a real coaching highlight.

“The players have been a wonderful group of men to work with and I will watch with great interest their growth over the next 12 months as they head towards success at the Rugby World Cup in France.”

