Six uncapped players included in England’s Autumn Nations Series squad

Eddie Jones has called up six uncapped players for England’s games against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in the Autumn Nations Series.

Alex Coles, George McGuigan, Val Rapava Ruskin, David Ribbans, Hugh Tizard and Cadan Murley could all win their first caps for England next month after been included in the 36-player squad.

Some experienced players have been left out of the squad, such as Danny Care, Henry Slade and Elliot Daly, while in-form Northampton Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell has also missed the cut.

The squad will spend five days at a training camp in Jersey before returning to England before their first game against Argentina on November 6th.

Eddie Jones likens November tests to mini World Cup.

“This is a very strong, vibrant squad and a number of good players have been left out. We are pleased with the depth and the strength of the squad,” Jones said.

“The autumn internationals will be like a mini Rugby World Cup for us, starting with two tough games against Argentina and Japan which mirrors our Pool fixtures at next year’s tournament. Then we’ll have knock-out type games against New Zealand and South Africa – all four games will be great tests for us.

“In Jersey we’ll start the week with Misogi activity where the players will find out about themselves and each other. Then we’ll rip into training for the rest of the week, so the team can come together on and off the pitch.

“We’re very pleased to be going back to Jersey and to a good Championship club in Jersey Reds who are very supportive of us and of the local rugby community. We’ve been made to feel very welcome there and look forward to our return.”

Eddie Jones has named our England squad for the @autumnnations 🌹@O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 17, 2022

England’s Autumn Nations Series squad.

Forwards

Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Val Rapava Ruskin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Hugh Tizard, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Willis.

Backs

Henry Arundell, Joe Cokanasiga, Owen Farrell, Max Malins, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Raffi Quirke, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortlviet, Ben Youngs.

Read More About: england rugby