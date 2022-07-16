Emotional Peter O’Mahony reflects on Ireland’s historic test series victory

Peter O’Mahony was full of praise for everyone involved in Ireland’s set-up after a historic test series victory against the All Blacks.

Ireland resisted a remarkable fight back from the All Blacks in the second half to hold on for a 32-22 victory in Wellington, as New Zealand suffered their first defeat in a test series since 1994.

There was no shortage of outstanding performances from the Irish players, as a sensational attacking display in the first half was backed up by a gutsy defensive effort as the game neared its end following an inevitable purple patch for the All Blacks.

O’Mahony, who has played some of the best rugby of his career while on tour in New Zealand, stressed the importance of a series victory against the All Blacks when speaking to Sky Sports after the match.

Peter O’Mahony on Ireland’s historic victory.

“It’s hard to put into words really. That says a lot behind me,” O’Mahony said, in reference to the celebrating Irish supporters in the stands.

“It had never been done before. To win here, to get a series win probably wasn’t something you thought about as a young fella but now there will be young fellas at home dreaming of playing for Ireland and winning over here.

“It will have been done before, it won’t be the task that it was. It’ll never be taken away from that group, that they’re the first ones to do it, to not only win one but win a series here.”

𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐘 𝐇𝐀𝐕𝐄 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐈𝐓! A historic win for Ireland! A 32-22 victory against New Zealand 🍀👏 pic.twitter.com/tSZmZpcR2k — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 16, 2022

‘It’s an incredible group of people.’

Very few people would have predicted that Ireland would win the test series, with one win out of three regarded as a success for Ireland by most supporters.

Those in Ireland’s squad always believed they could achieve something special however, and O’Mahony explained just how tight-knit a group of people it is.

“We always believe we can win. We know the work we put in. It’s an honest group of people and an incredible group of people at that,” O’Mahony explained.

“We’re all very lucky to have an incredible backing as well by our families at home who weren’t here. We’re all good friends, [including] our coaches.

“These days are made by groups of people and the people you have in the background, not just the ones that are here but at home as well, it means a huge amount of them. The coaches and their families, as I said, the kids at home – it’s new paths for them.”

