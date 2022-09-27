Emerging Ireland tour: Streaming details, team news and kick off times

An Emerging Ireland squad will take on the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs during their tour of South Africa in the coming days.

Ireland defence coach Simon Easterby will act as head coach for the tour and will be joined by Paul O’Connell, Mike Catt and John Fogarty. However, Andy Farrell has not travelled to South Africa.

The IRFU are hoping that the tour will add to the amount of talent available to the national team and acclimatise up and coming players to Ireland’s set-up with less than a year to go until the Rugby World Cup.

While the quality of opposition is likely lower than what the players involved would face in the URC with their respective provinces, the coaching team are hoping to emulate the “intensity of a national environment”.

Emerging Ireland tour: How can I watch the games live?

All three games will be streamed live on Irishrugby.ie for free.

The first game against the Griquas takes place on Friday, September 30th at 12.45pm Irish time. The second game against the Pumas takes place on Wednesday, October 5th at 4pm Irish time. The third game against the Cheetahs takes place on Sunday, October 9th at 2pm Irish time.

All three games will take place at Toyota Stadium Stadium in Bloemfontein, the home of the Cheetahs. The games are part of a larger series of fixtures called the Toyota Challenge, which also features the Bulls and the United State’s A team.

📋 Squad Update. Ciarán Frawley, Caolin Blade, Alex Soroka and Alex Kendellen have been ruled out of the #EmergingIreland Tour to South Africa through injury. Cathal Forde, Ben Murphy and David McCann have been called up for the three-game Toyota Challenge 🇿🇦#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 25, 2022

Team news.

A 35-man Emerging Ireland squad was named on September 14th, but since then four players have dropped out due to injury; Ciarán Frawley, Caolin Blade, Alex Soroka and Alex Kendellen.

Cathal Forde, Ben Murphy David McCann have been called up in their place, with a total of 34 players now touring South Africa with Emerging Ireland.

Most of the players involved are not first-choice for their respective provinces, with Ulster wingers Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy, Munster prop Josh Wycherley and Connacht flanker Cian Prendergast perhaps the sole exceptions.

Who are Emerging Ireland’s opposition?

As far as the opposition go, the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs all play in the domestic Currie Cup tournament. The Currie Cup dates back to 1892 and for most of its history was the most prestigious club tournament in South Africa.

However, the Currie Cup has played second fiddle to international club tournaments that South African teams have competed in since 1996; first Super Rugby and now the URC.

The four South African sides involved in the URC also play in the Currie Cup, although they usually put out second-string teams in the tournament as it clashes with the URC.

For the Griquas and Pumas, the Currie Cup has always been their primary tournament. The Cheetahs used to play in Super Rugby and what was known as the Pro14, but no longer compete in either tournament. However, the Cheetahs are playing in this season’s Challenge Cup.

The Pumas won the Currie Cup for the first time in their history this year, beating the Griquas in the final.

