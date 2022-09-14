Emerging Ireland squad for tour of South Africa announced

A 35-man Emerging Ireland squad has been announced for the games against the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs in South Africa.

Four capped players have been included in the Emerging Ireland squad; Robert Baloucoune, Caolin Blade, Shane Daly and Max Deegan, all of whom have two caps or fewer.

Three players who featured against the Māori All Blacks this summer have also made the cut, with Ciarán Frawley, Joe McCarthy and Cian Prendergast included.

Ireland sevens star Andrew Smith has also been included after he helped his country to a bronze medal finish at the World Cup in Cape Town at the weekend.

Andy Farrell on the opportunity the tour presents.

Andy Farrell will not be taking charge of the squad in South Africa, with Simon Easterby stepping in, although the Ireland head coach stressed the tour will present players with opportunities to show they can handle international rugby.

“This opportunity provides another window for players to develop and show they can thrive in the intensity of a national environment,” Farrell said.

“It will be exciting to see which players step up and put themselves in the frame for a further opportunity to impress in November.

“For some players it is an opportunity to build on what they have already learned in national camp and take their development to the next level, for others it is a first opportunity to show the national coaches what they are about and what they can deliver.”

Emerging Ireland will take on the Griquas on Friday, September 30th, the Pumas on Wednesday, October 5th and the Cheetahs on Sunday, October 9th.

Emerging Ireland squad for tour of South Africa.

Backs (15)

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

Caolin Blade (Connacht)

Jack Crowley (Munster)

Shane Daly (Munster)

Nathan Doak (Ulster)

Jake Flannery (Ulster)

Antoine Frisch (Munster)

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster)

Michael McDonald (Ulster)

Ethan McIlroy (Ulster)

Stewart Moore (Ulster)

Chay Mullins (Connacht)

Calvin Nash (Munster)

Jamie Osbourne (Leinster)

Andrew Smith (Leinster)

Forwards (20)

Tom Ahern (Munster)

Diarmuid Barron (Munster)

Tom Clarkson (Leinster)

James Culhane (Leinster)

Max Deegan (Leinster)

Brian Deeny (Leinster)

John Hodnett (Munster)

Sam Illo (Connacht)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster)

Alex Kendellen (Munster)

Joe McCarthy (Leinster)

Michael Milne (Leinster)

Scott Penny (Leinster)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

Callum Reid (Ulster)

Roman Salonoa (Munster)

Alex Soroka (Leinster)

Tom Stewart (Ulster)

Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht)

Josh Wycherley (Munster)

