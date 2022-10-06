Emerging Ireland’s Cathal Forde reacts to ‘unbelievably physical’ Pumas encounter

Emerging Ireland centre Cathal Forde has stressed just how physical the Pumas were in a hard-fought encounter in South Africa.

Just four points separated the sides at full time, despite Emerging Ireland racing out into a 21-point lead inside 17 minutes thanks to three unanswered tries.

The Pumas’ physicality and the altitude in Bloemfontein evened things out considerably however, as the youthful Irish side found themselves under the pump late on.

After holding on for a 28-24 victory, a clearly exhausted Cathal Forde admitted that Emerging Ireland were well and truly put through their paces.

Cathal Forde on Emerging Ireland’s narrow win against the Pumas.

“It was an unbelievable game, unbelievably physical. They stuck it to us right to the end so it was good to come away with a win down here,” Forde said.

“The lungs are feeling it after that. It was just a very tough game but the lads stuck with it until the 80 minutes. It’s just really good to come away with a win.

“We’ve only been together a week but we know each other really well at this stage. It’s just class.”

🗣️ “It was unbelievably physical, we stuck with it for the 80 minutes and it’s really good to come away with the win.” Cathal Forde’s post-match thoughts at full-time in Bloemfontein ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IrishRugby pic.twitter.com/Q3IBkWuuuS — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 5, 2022

Irish youngsters were pushed to their limit in South Africa.

The usefulness of the Emerging Ireland tour was questioned after the opening game, as the Griquas proved to be no match for Simon Easterby’s team in a 54-7 victory for the Irish.

Although a weaker Emerging Ireland selection took to the pitch on Wednesday, the Pumas put up a far greater fight than the Griquas as they imposed themselves physically on their younger opponents.

Many of the players who excelled in the first game of the tour are expected to return to Emerging Ireland’s starting team on Sunday against the Cheetahs, with Scott Penny the only player to have started both games so far.

