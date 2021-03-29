Ellis Genge involved in sideline confrontation before Newcastle match

Ellis Genge has again found himself at the centre of attention, after he was involved in a sideline confrontation before a Gallagher Premiership match.

The England prop was involved in an altercation with Johnny Sexton in the last round of the Six Nations, but Genge avoided a citing for his scuffle with the Ireland captain on that occasion.

The Leicester Tigers player clearly hasn’t shied away from confrontation since then, as Genge and Newcastle Falcons prop Jon Welsh appeared to have a few choice words for each other before the game even kicked off.

In a moment caught by BT Sport, Genge can be seen saying something to Welsh, which led to the Newcastle prop aggressively moving towards the England international, before Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick stepped in.

‘Big Jon Welsh would have banged him out’

Scotland international Ryan Wilson gave his opinion on the matter afterwards on Twitter, backing his old Scotland teammate to do a job on the Englishman.

“Big Jon Welsh would have banged him out. Got away lightly there,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.

Despite the pre-game confrontation, there was ultimately no on-field incident between the two props, as Leicester claimed a comfortable 26-12 win against Newcastle.

Leicester’s improvement

Leicester have improved massively since last season, which saw the 10-time English champions win just six of their 22 Premiership matches.

The two-time European champions would have been relegated at the end of last season, if it wasn’t for Saracens being deducted 105 points for breaching salary cap regulations.

The Tigers have won eight of their 15 Premiership matches so far this season and currently sit in seventh place, one spot below automatic qualification for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

