Ellis Genge reacts to death threats from ‘keyboard warriors’

Ellis Genge has denied that he intended to disrespect Wales by not clapping for members of the Welsh team when they left the field at the Principality Stadium.

Wales clinched the Triple Crown in Cardiff on Saturday as they beat England 40-24 in a match which contained a number of controversial calls from referee Pascal Gauzere.

A video of Genge posted on Twitter in the aftermath of the game shows the England prop not clapping as the Welsh players made their way through the guard of honour, which was interpreted as an intentional slight by some on social media.

The charismatic Englishman refuted suggestions that he was intentionally not clapping, explaining that he probably wasn’t taking much notice of what was going on around him, while taking a swipe at “keyboard warriors”.

“Don’t know why I’m not clapping in that tunnel must be deep in thought, [I have the] utmost respect for the Welsh. As for keyboard warriors sending death threats etc … Send me location,” Genge tweeted.

Genge shared a gif of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov saying, “Send me location,” suggesting that the England prop was more than happy to meet his abusers in person.

Statement from England on online abuse

The English RFU released a statement on Sunday night condemning abuse of their players on social media after the game, saying it goes against what “the rugby community prides itself on”.

“Respect is a core value of rugby. Yesterday we lost to Wales who deserved their victory.

“Unfortunately, some of the reaction on social media to players and the team has not shown the level of respect the rugby community prides itself on.

“We will support our players and team against online abuse and hope true rugby fans will stand with us,” the statement read.

