England prop Ellis Genge has not been cited following allegations that he headbutted Tomas Francis during his side’s win over Wales.

Genge had a scuffle with Francis during England and Wales’ Autumn Nations Cup clash following a scrum collapse and was seen pushing his opposite man to the ground.

However, WalesOnline have reported that the citing commissioner for the game has decided not to take further action against the Leicester Tigers prop.

Thoughts on this people? Some say headbutt some say nothing……

Many fans and pundits took to social media after the game, accusing Genge of headbutting Francis, calling for a review of the incident.

The 25-year-old denied any wrongdoing on his behalf, and took to social media to sarcastically dismiss those who had accused him.

“Thanks for all the Twitter TMO reviews but I didn’t headbutt anyone, thanks for all the messages of support for today – love this group!” Genge posted to his Twitter account.

Wales to make complaint against referee

While Genge will escape punishment, Wales are reportedly set to make a complaint against referee Romain Poite for his performance in the game against England.

The Welsh feel aggrieved by a number of decisions made by the French referee, including a missed tackle in the air on fly-half Dan Biggar.

Poite was informed by his TMO that the tackle on the Wales number 10 was in the air, but the referee dismissed his assistant and England went on to score a try only a few phases later.

When the incident was replayed on TV however, it was clear that Biggar was in the air when he was tackled.

Under pressure Welsh coach Wayne Pivac declared his unhappiness with the officiating performance and stated his intention to make a complaint to World Rugby.

“Behind the scenes we review the performances of our players and in doing that, we do pick up things that we send through to World Rugby.

“We’ll certainly be doing that on this particular occasion because I wasn’t happy with the first try of England’s.

“Dan Biggar was clearly taken in the air. The TMO comes in and calls that but he’s over-ruled by the man in the middle,” Pivac said.

