Ellis Genge has had no contact from Warren Gatland about the Lions tour

England prop Ellis Genge has revealed that he has not been contacted by the British and Irish Lions for this summer’s tour to South Africa.

At least 50 players were contacted by email by the Lions to see if they were available for the tour before head coach Warren Gatland announces his 36-man squad on Thursday.

Genge was speaking to Sky Sports about selection for the Lions and revealed that he hadn’t been included in the touring side’s long-list of players.

“No, nothing. My emails are broken,” Genge joked when asked if he had been contacted.

“I’m getting my carpets cleaned on Thursday and the TV’s in that room, so I won’t be in there. Is the announcement on telly? I don’t know how it works. I’ve obviously never been picked, thanks for bringing it up.

“I’ll have my phone with me. If someone texts me and they know before I do, then brilliant. But I haven’t had any emails.”

While it appears that Genge won’t be facing the Springboks this summer, former Lions captain Sam Warburton tipped the England prop for selection after he helped Leicester Tigers secure their place in the Challenge Cup final.

However, Genge was pretty unenthused with Warburton’s backing, saying that only the Lions’ coaches opinions really matter to him.

“It means nothing unless you get picked. It doesn’t matter what everyone else thinks,” Genge explained.

“My old man would have me as captain if he could, but he doesn’t pick the squad. None of the outside noise matters.”

While touring with the Lions may not be on the cards for Genge this summer, the powerful prop does have the Challenge Cup decider against Montpellier to look forward to, as well as England’s test matches in July.

