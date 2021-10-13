Ellis Genge praises Leicester’s new-found collective spirit after tough few years

Ellis Genge has attributed Leicester Tigers’ recent success to the team’s new-found collective spirit, after a tough number of years for the club.

Leicester are currently top of the Gallagher Premiership table after four rounds, having beaten Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester, Saracens and London Irish in their opening fixtures.

The Tigers are historically the most successful team in England, but the season before last they would have been relegated from the top flight had Saracens not been automatically relegated for their salary cap breaches.

Genge, who was named as Leicester’s club captain this season, was speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast and explained that all the players now believe in the team’s game plan.

Ellis Genge on Leicester’s early season exploits.

“We’ve definitely ironed out a few of the creases that we had at the end of last season,” Genge said.

“I think we finished very well but what’s exciting – and I’m not trying to sound cliche now, this is genuinely coming from me – is that there is so much stuff that we can work on as a team and as a collective.

“I think we’ve got our foundations in place now. The boys know what we’re trying to do. Whereas I say there’s probably a bit of discrepancy in that the boys weren’t 100 per cent invested in the game plan prior to this.

“I feel like I’ve said it many a time, if you feel like you’ve got 15 people pulling in the same direction it’s a lot better than having a few mavericks going off on their own.”

Top of the table Tigers! It’s great to see them back at the top. We talk to our man on the ground @EllisGenge about what’s happening in the midlands. @GoodBadRugby https://t.co/HfoUklGqae pic.twitter.com/BXScW593cC — James Haskell (@jameshaskell) October 12, 2021

The future is looking bright for the Tigers.

Leicester haven’t won the Premiership since 2013, and last won silverware of any kind in 2017 in the Anglo-Welsh Cup, but that could be about to change.

While it’s still early on in the season, wins against Exeter and Saracens are a sure sign that Leicester are ready to dine at the top table again, having finished in 11th place in the Premiership in both 2019 and 2020.

The appointment of Genge as club captain at the age of 26 was a sign of change for the midlands side, while Steve Borthwick has continued his promising start as head coach since taking over last year.

Leicester has always been home to numerous international stars, but they appear to have finally realised their potential, and could once again become England’s top dogs.

