Ellis Genge admits frustration with inaccurate ‘hot-head’ label

England prop Ellis Genge has admitted he does get a little bothered by people labelling him a “hot-head” but insisted that he won’t let it change his game.

Genge has received a reputation for causing trouble on the field, with his recent scuffle with Johnny Sexton during the Six Nations the latest high-profile example of his on-field aggression.

However, the Leicester Tigers man believes his reputation is unjustified and pointed out to Sky Sports that he has a largely unblemished disciplinary record.

From all of us at England Rugby, good luck this evening @England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 *Absolutely no editing was made to that @EllisGenge shot 👀👀#WearTheRose pic.twitter.com/PAv76TvTnA — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 29, 2021

‘It’s a misconception.’

“I do think that perhaps people think I am a bit more hot-headed than I am. I feel I react to situations as they are in front of me,” Genge said.

“I’ve never had a red card for ill-discipline and I’ve never had a yellow for anything of that nature besides repeat offences.

“I do think that if I was the captain of England other teams might think ‘let’s get into Ellis’, but it will fall on deaf ears. If people would like to waste their time doing that and trying to put me off my game then okay, carry on.

“The label does bother me a little bit, though not as much as it used to. It falls on deaf ears. It’s a misconception.”

Ellis Genge set to shine against the USA and Canada.

Genge is expected to take on a leadership role with England this summer in their tests against the USA and Canada, as many of their more senior players are away with the British and Irish Lions.

While Genge revealed that he wasn’t sent an email confirming he was on Warren Gatland’s long-list of players for the Lions tour to South Africa, the powerful prop has been in excellent form for Leicester recently.

The 26-year-old is the second most-capped player in Eddie Jones’ England squad this summer, behind Henry Slade, and will be eager to show off his destructive capabilities at Twickenham Stadium this month.

