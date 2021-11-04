Ellis Genge admits that England’s players often haven’t got on well off the pitch

Ellis Genge has acknowledged that members of the England squad haven’t always gotten on well with each other, but that bonds within the team are growing.

This year’s Six Nations aside, England have experienced plenty of success since Genge and current head coach Eddie Jones both entered the fold in 2016, but the rampaging prop has admitted that off the pitch things haven’t gone quite so well.

Genge was speaking on the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast and revealed that the biggest area of growth for the team in recent times is the improving personal relationships between players.

Ellis Genge on relationships within the England squad.

“We have always had good rugby players but just not always got on very well. I think that is the biggest area of growth for us,” Genge said.

“Bringing the boys together off the pitch is probably where I flourish. Relationships go so far in rugby now, so that is what I try to work on, I try not to spend too much time with one person and get around everyone and build small relationships with everyone.

“I think 99 per cent of the boys who meet me in camp have a very different idea of what I am going to be like. They said they thought I was a bit of a tool on the pitch and then obviously they were pleasantly surprised off it.”

England aim for better bonds between players.

Genge has plenty of experience with England under his belt, having won 30 caps for his country over a five-year period, but he is still quite young at the age of 26.

His leadership abilities have been clearly identified by Leicester Tigers however, as he was announced as the club’s captain ahead off the current season.

Leicester’s fortunes have improved massively this season, as they are currently the only unbeaten side in the Gallagher Premiership, success which Genge has attributed to the team’s new-found collective spirit.

England will be hoping to emulate Leicester’s success in their upcoming internationals, in a squad that boasts several young and exciting players that are aiming to peak in time for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

